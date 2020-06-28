One on one with Democratic Primary runoff candidates MJ Hegar and Royce West, who will face Cornyn?

Early voting in the Texas primary runoff begins Monday, June 29, election day is July 14, 2020. The top Democratic race is to decide who will face John Cornyn for U.S. Senate in the fall, candidates Royce West or MJ Hegar. The runoff was called after none of the 12 candidates in the March 3 primary received a majority of the vote. Hegar led with 22.3% to West's 14.5%.

What's Your Point host Greg Groogan talked with each candidate this week one-on-one.

