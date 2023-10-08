"Not another foot of border wall" . . . What's Your Point?
Houston - Part of our duty here is to call out flip-flops and broken pledges.....and for President Biden this is a "whopper."
The Department of Homeland Security announced this week a staggering course reversal...saying "there is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers".
And so - "wall building" - in some form or fashion - is back on.....which, given the dozens of fact-based outcries made on this program....should probably elicit the reaction - "Better late than never".
With approximately 8 million allowed in already by this administration - I wouldn't blame you for saying - "the damage is already done".