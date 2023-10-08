Expand / Collapse search

"Not another foot of border wall" . . . What's Your Point?

An acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers

Despite campaign promises and a firm belief that physical barriers "don't work" the Biden Administration announced this week it would continue construction on the border wall in Starr County, Texas.

Houston - Part of our duty here is to call out flip-flops and broken pledges.....and for President Biden this is a "whopper."

 The Department of Homeland Security announced this week a staggering course reversal...saying "there is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers".

 And so - "wall building" - in some form or fashion - is back on.....which, given the dozens of fact-based outcries made on this program....should probably elicit the reaction - "Better late than never".

 With approximately 8 million allowed in already by this administration - I wouldn't blame you for saying - "the damage is already done".