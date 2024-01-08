Expand / Collapse search
Nikki Haley recovering from civil war blunder- What's Your Point?

What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Nikki Haley gains traction in New Hampshire after Civil War slip up

Nikki Haley is recovering from a campaign blunder on the Civil War's causes but is gaining ground in New Hampshire, currently trailing former President Trump by just four points with three weeks left before the votes.

HOUSTON - "We know the Civil War was about slavery, but it was about more than that. It was about the freedoms of every individual. "

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley "walking back" a troubling blunder on the primary campaign trail - when she neglected to mention mass human bondage when asked to discuss the causes of the civil war.

 That said, the former South Carolina governor is making some serious headway in the early primary state of New Hampshire, where she trails former president Trump by just four points with three weeks left to potentially gain more ground before voters cast ballots.

  What should we make of this development?

What's Your Point? January 7, 2024