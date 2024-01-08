Nikki Haley recovering from civil war blunder- What's Your Point?

"We know the Civil War was about slavery, but it was about more than that. It was about the freedoms of every individual. "

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley "walking back" a troubling blunder on the primary campaign trail - when she neglected to mention mass human bondage when asked to discuss the causes of the civil war.

That said, the former South Carolina governor is making some serious headway in the early primary state of New Hampshire, where she trails former president Trump by just four points with three weeks left to potentially gain more ground before voters cast ballots.

What should we make of this development?

