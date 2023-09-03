Newly released study claims 5th ward contamination not as dangerous as residents were told - What's Your Point

A stunning development this week regarding the Fifth Ward and toxic contamination resulting from the legacy Union Pacific operations in the neighborhood.

The railroad released copies of soil sample analysis by the Texas Department of Health Services.

The state agency's conclusion - chemicals retained in the ground pose no cancer concern.

Reaction in the 5th ward was beyond skeptical.

"We know, and you know that all this is a lie" — 5th Ward resident

Turns out the city of Houston and the Turner administration have had this report since January and essentially sat on it.

