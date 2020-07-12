Expand / Collapse search

New ICE policy threatens foreign students with deportation - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Foreign students here on visas told to go home if classes all are virtual

The WYP panel talks about the President's statement to send foreign students home if the college they are attending is only offering virtual on-line classes this fall

Houston - Four well-known universities are suing the Trump administration over it new policy regarding foreign students' possible deportation if they are not attending classes in person this fall. The universities didn't mince words calling the move "cruel, reckless and shameful".
 This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Antonio Diaz, educator and host of Latino Politics and News, sound off on the policy.
 

