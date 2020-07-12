New ICE policy threatens foreign students with deportation - What's Your Point?

Four well-known universities are suing the Trump administration over it new policy regarding foreign students' possible deportation if they are not attending classes in person this fall. The universities didn't mince words calling the move "cruel, reckless and shameful".

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Antonio Diaz, educator and host of Latino Politics and News, sound off on the policy.



Harvard and MIT sue U.S. government over ICE rule for international students

International students studying in Houston are concerned about new ICE policy