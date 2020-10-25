New evidence of foreign meddling threatens the integrity of the coming election - What's Your Point?

A recent assessment from our nation's top election security experts warns voters to be on the lookout for efforts from Russia, China, and Iran meddling in America's electoral process and efforts to manipulate voters' choices at the ballot box.

"This data can be sued to relay false information to registered voters that they hope will cause confusion, sew chaos and undermine your confidence in American democracy." — John Radcliffe, Director of National Intelligence

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials accused Iran on Wednesday of being behind a flurry of emails sent to Democratic voters in multiple battleground states that appeared to be aimed at intimidating them into voting for President Donald Trump.

The officials did not lay out specific evidence for how they came to pinpoint Iran, but the activities attributed to Tehran would mark a significant escalation for a country some cybersecurity experts regard as a second-rate player in online espionage. The announcement was made at a hastily called news conference 13 days before the election.

The allegations underscored the U.S. government’s concern about efforts by foreign countries to influence the election by spreading false information meant to suppress voter turnout and undermine American confidence in the vote. Such direct attempts to sway public opinion are more commonly associated with Moscow, which conducted a covert social media campaign in 2016 aimed at sowing discord and is again interfering this year, but the idea that Iran could be responsible suggested that those tactics have been adopted by other nations, too.