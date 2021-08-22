Expand / Collapse search

More than 58 school districts have challenged or ignored Gov. Abbott's orders - What's Your Point?

Mask Mandates encouraged and banned in Texas school districts

The WYP panel talks about the return to school, the increase in COVID-19 cases and the challenge facing parents and students to return to learning and stay healthy.

HOUSTON - In every neighborhood, in every community, in every region of the great state of Texas..." mask wars"....small and large...are raging.
As a new wave of covid-19 infections coincides with millions of Texas
Kids returning to the classroom - many school districts and local government leaders are in open rebellion against Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on "mask mandates".
Emerging Thursday from a virtual bombardment of legal challenges - a ruling from the Texas Supreme Court blocked Abbott’s order...at least temporarily.
Panel - the ruling came two days after our state's governor tested positive for coronavirus and was forced into quarantine.
 