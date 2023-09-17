McCarthy calls for Biden impeachment inquiry-What's Your Point?

Back to "impeachment"....not the lone star state variety...but rather the kind we are more accustomed to...in our nation's capitol.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announcing impeachment proceedings against our Democratic President Joe Biden... Who is suspected of reaping illicit profits via his influence-peddling son, Hunter.

Never mind that we are just 13 months and change from an election.... And never mind this impeachment has less than zero chance of being sustained in the Senate....the real questions are these - should the House be working on improving the lives of Americans...or should they be investing their time in the same game of "gotcha" they were so furious about when it was aimed at former President Trump?

I should note - Hunter was re-indicted this week on three felony gun charges...and the White House is saying the presidential son will not be pardoned if convicted.