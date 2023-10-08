Liberty County housing development drawing scrutiny- What's Your Point?

A nearly 40,000-acre community northeast of Houston - some have described it as a rapidly expanding "colonia" on the edge of the piney woods.

Recent news accounts have focused plenty of attention on the sprawling commercial development where immigrants can purchase an owner-financed lot without the traditional credit check, job history, or requirement of a social security number, many with higher interest rates.

Critics say opportunistic Mexican drug cartels have purchased Colony Ridge property, which they've allegedly employed for drug storage and human trafficking.

The developers have responded - labeling those claims "inaccurate" and "overblown".

While a tour this week by state lawmakers failed to trigger significant alarms, the entire Texas GOP congressional delegation has sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott demanding action.

If you haven't heard already - consideration of Colony Ridge has been added to the agenda in the upcoming special session.