Ken Paxton's next move - What's Your Point?

"Release the Kraken!" - a movie line I find appropriate when it comes to the likely political fallout of this impeachment acquittal.

WATCH MORE WHAT'S YOUR POINT?

Ken Paxton, already a highly favored son of the GOP "hard right", is now completely exonerated of what he's already referring to as "sham" charges from so-called "RINOs" and their allies the "evil democrats."

One would guess that Paxton, who touts his close ties to Donald Trump and has promoted his upcoming interview with Tucker Carlson, may well have set his sights on "bigger" jobs with more power...a pursuit that would draw plenty of support from the "usual suspects."

Should Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick watch their backs?

Gavel-to-gavel coverage of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial