Jury seated, Chauvin trial begins - What's Your Point?

Opening statements and testimony are set to begin this week in the trial of Derek Chauvin - the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of Houston native George Floyd.

I think it's accurate to say the eyes of the entire world will be watching.

Full jury seated in Derek Chauvin trial

Chauvin's attorneys will argue their client did nothing illegal.

Given the enormity of exposure and the degree to which this death has changed the nation - can the defendant get a fair trial by a jury of his peers?

