Israel Hamas war continues, war of words in U.S. heats up - What's Your Point?

Israel's war on Hamas rages on in Gaza. The sentiment here and across the globe - remains deeply and emotionally polarized.

In the nation’s capital - an estimated three hundred thousand marched "peacefully" in support of Israel and its right to defend itself against the kind of terrorist attack that occurred on October 7th... When more than 12,00 people were murdered and 240 taken hostage.

Days later - the clash at the Democratic National Committee headquarters where hundreds of anti-Israel protesters turned violent, at least a half dozen police officers were injured.

It's uncertain just how many casualties have been suffered in the Israeli counter-attack on Gaza, although the Palestinian Ministry of Health is reporting more than 11,000 dead.

President Joe Biden has thus far rejected pleas that he pressure Israel for a ceasefire.

"I think it’s going to stop when Hamas no longer has the ability to murder, abuse and do horrific things to the Israelis." — President Joe Biden

and so it will continue.