Is Harris county prepared for a direct hit from a major hurricane - What's Your Point?

This week the greater Houston area didn't just dodge a bullet, we dodged a Howitzer shell. With Hurricane Laura drifting east to hammer into the Louisiana coast, we are left, this time, to thank our lucky stars the storm, with its 150 mph winds, didn't mow through the nation's fourth-largest city. We are also left to wonder why the best possible protection on the table, the so-called "Ike Dike" remains on the drawing board.

In a nation that has coughed up trillions for pandemic relief, the $30 billion price tag for a 70-mile coastal barrier seems like a rounding error given the millions of lives and incalculable strategic infrastructure at perpetual risk.

This week's panel; Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, Tony Diaz, host of Latino politics and News on KPFT join Greg Groogan in a discussion about our area's preparedness and the lack of progress on major protection plans on the table.

