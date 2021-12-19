Indictments come down on Houston ISD bribery investigation - What's Your Point?

Bald-faced, unvarnished corruption at the expense of both Houston taxpayers...and more importantly - the close to two hundred thousand students who attend the state's largest school district.

Federal prosecutors allege former Houston ISD Chief Operating Officer Brian Busby steered millions of dollars worth of contracts to vendor Anthony Hutchison in exchange for "big time" bribe money.

The details on the multi-million dollar kickback scheme



Also implicated in the scheme are five others - including former Houston ISD school board president Rhonda Skillern-Jones who has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and admitted accepting bribes.

First notification the FBI was investigating HISD



Skillern-Jones has resigned her post as an elected trustee of the Houston community college system and Thursday was removed from the staff of Harris County precinct one commissioner Rodney Ellis... Whose office has denied knowledge of her criminal activity?

News of the indictments and guilty pleas prompted longtime h-I-s-d critic state senator Paul Bettencourt to offer a very definitive "I told you so"

"When you have a culture of corruption that's lasted over a decade, it takes a while to stamp it out, and I hope this does it." — State Senator Paul Bettencourt

Meantime, the current Houston Independent School District Superintendent Millard House says he's absolutely "outraged", adding his team "did not create the problem, but will certainly solve it.

The panel discusses the distinct prospect of more players falling into the FBI’s"net" as well as where this investigation might lead authorities.

Advertisement

Watch more What's Your Point discussions