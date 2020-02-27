FBI conducting 'court authorized law enforcement activity' at HISD administration building

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says they are conducting "court authorized law enforcement activity" at the Hattie Mae White HISD Administration Build.

The FBI says there is no danger to HISD students, staff or the greater Houston community.

In a statement, the FBI said, "We will provide any additional information once it becomes public. We have no further comment at this time."

The Houston Independent School District released a statement saying, "HISD can confirm that the FBI is in the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center this morning regarding a court authorized law enforcement matter. The district is fully cooperating. There is no danger to students, staff or the community."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.