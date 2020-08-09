Houston's new rent relief plan hopes to stall mass evictions - What's Your Point?

Houston City Council pushed through another rental relief initiative this week. Cobbling together 20 million federal and privately donated dollars to benefit the most vulnerable in our community. The measure included an effort to stave off a wave of evictions in that, those landlords seeking to accept payment from the city for tenants behind in their rent must agree to suspend eviction of each and every resident at the same property until at least the end of September. Friday night Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton made it clear that local governments can't delay evictions because of COVID-19.

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Bill King, businessman and columnist,Tomaro Bell Super Neighborhood leader, Tony Diaz, educator and host of Latino Politics and News on KPFT radio join Greg Groogan to discuss the City of Houston's efforts and the response to Paxton.

