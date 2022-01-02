Expand / Collapse search

Houston's Mayor Turner has 2 more years to lead the city - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Assessing the Mayor?

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panelist share their thoughts on the years of Mayor Turner at the helm

Houston - On this day - six years ago Sylvester Turner assumed the office of Houston mayor.

 Needless to say a great deal has happened since January 2nd 2016 - much of which has been discussed in-depth on this program.

 As he heads into the final two years at our city's helm, Turner is beset by lingering controversies of his own making - a bitter and deeply destructive labor impasse with Houston Firefighters which legal experts tell us will very likely leave taxpayers on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in back-pay and benefits.

October 2017 - Tensions boiling between Houston Firefighters and Mayor

December 2019 - Turner re-elected - What's Your Point?

 And then there's the scandal still smoldering around the now canceled multi-million dollar affordable housing deal unilaterally steered by the mayor to a development group that included his former law partner.

September 2021 - Turner turning the tables on fired housing director

 Both self-inflicted wounds are set against the backdrop of a city immersed in a vicious crime wave and falling population.

  There's much more we could dredge up - but for the sake of brevity -I’ll simply ask - is there anything this mayor can do in the coming 24 months to rehabilitate his image?

