Houston's Mayor Turner has 2 more years to lead the city - What's Your Point?

On this day - six years ago Sylvester Turner assumed the office of Houston mayor.

Needless to say a great deal has happened since January 2nd 2016 - much of which has been discussed in-depth on this program.

As he heads into the final two years at our city's helm, Turner is beset by lingering controversies of his own making - a bitter and deeply destructive labor impasse with Houston Firefighters which legal experts tell us will very likely leave taxpayers on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars in back-pay and benefits.

October 2017 - Tensions boiling between Houston Firefighters and Mayor

December 2019 - Turner re-elected - What's Your Point?

And then there's the scandal still smoldering around the now canceled multi-million dollar affordable housing deal unilaterally steered by the mayor to a development group that included his former law partner.

September 2021 - Turner turning the tables on fired housing director

Both self-inflicted wounds are set against the backdrop of a city immersed in a vicious crime wave and falling population.

There's much more we could dredge up - but for the sake of brevity -I’ll simply ask - is there anything this mayor can do in the coming 24 months to rehabilitate his image?

