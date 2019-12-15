Expand / Collapse search

The WYP panel discusses Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's reelection

HOUSTON - After much sound and plenty of fury, Mayor Sylvester Turner has been given another four years to lead the city.

Greg Groogan reports on the unofficial results of the Houston mayoral race Sylvester Turner winning by a solid 12%.

The margin of victory over challenger Tony Buzbee was a sold 12%, unofficial totals: Turner 112,955  Buzbee 88596.

Mayor Turner Reelected. The WYP Panel Discusses the Impact the Runoff Elections Will Have on the Next Four Years

After a tumultuous campaign season, Mayor Sylvester Turner wins another four-year term leading the city of Houston. Turner beat out challenger Tony Buzbee by 12 percent. The victory despite Buzbee getting a major endorsement from the Houston Fire Department Union who has been battling the Mayor over pay parity.