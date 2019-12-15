The WYP panel discusses Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner's reelection

HOUSTON - After much sound and plenty of fury, Mayor Sylvester Turner has been given another four years to lead the city.
After a tumultuous campaign season, Mayor Sylvester Turner wins another four-year term leading the city of Houston. Turner beat out challenger Tony Buzbee by 12 percent. The victory despite Buzbee getting a major endorsement from the Houston Fire Department Union who has been battling the Mayor over pay parity.