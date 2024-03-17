Houston's Mayor calls for independent crime statistics review panel- What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Unfolding further this week the most far-reaching scandal to plague the Houston Police Department so far this century – 264,000 criminal allegations kicked to the curb without investigation.
First, a little perspective from last May, when Houstonians were assured overall crime was on a steady decline.
Chief Troy Finner - "Overall crime is down and that is to be commended."
Houston City Councilmember Abbie Kamin – "Yet, we are still seeing phenomenal progress. One violent crime is too many, but we are trending in the right direction."
Mayor Sylvester Turner – "I will say One Safe Houston is working."
Now fast-forward eight months with Mayor John Whitmire wrestling a massive dereliction of duty and delivering the unvarnished truth.
The mayor also named his independent review panel - headed by former city council member Ellen Cohen....to help clean-up this colossal breakdown.