Houston's Mayor calls for independent crime statistics review panel- What's Your Point?

"Previous statements by the City of Houston about crime is going in the right direction . . . It’s been revealed that was a spin, because the credibility of the data collected by hand and released to the public for at least the last 8 years has been misrepresented of the true facts. — Mayor John Whitmire

Unfolding further this week the most far-reaching scandal to plague the Houston Police Department so far this century – 264,000 criminal allegations kicked to the curb without investigation.

First, a little perspective from last May, when Houstonians were assured overall crime was on a steady decline.

Chief Troy Finner - "Overall crime is down and that is to be commended."

Houston City Councilmember Abbie Kamin – "Yet, we are still seeing phenomenal progress. One violent crime is too many, but we are trending in the right direction."

Mayor Sylvester Turner – "I will say One Safe Houston is working."

Now fast-forward eight months with Mayor John Whitmire wrestling a massive dereliction of duty and delivering the unvarnished truth.

The mayor also named his independent review panel - headed by former city council member Ellen Cohen....to help clean-up this colossal breakdown.