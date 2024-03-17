Expand / Collapse search

Houston's Mayor calls for independent crime statistics review panel- What's Your Point?

HOUSTON - Unfolding further this week the most far-reaching scandal to plague the Houston Police Department so far this century – 264,000 criminal allegations kicked to the curb without investigation.

 First, a little perspective from last May, when Houstonians were assured overall crime was on a steady decline.

Chief Troy Finner -  "Overall crime is down and that is to be commended."

Houston City Councilmember Abbie Kamin – "Yet, we are still seeing phenomenal progress. One violent crime is too many, but we are trending in the right direction."

Mayor Sylvester Turner – "I will say One Safe Houston is working."

 Now fast-forward eight months with Mayor John Whitmire wrestling a massive dereliction of duty and delivering the unvarnished truth. 

Houston Mayor unveils shocking revelation: 264,000 criminal allegations ignored by HPD, prompting an independent review led by former council member Ellen Cohen.

 The mayor also named his independent review panel - headed by former city council member Ellen Cohen....to help clean-up this colossal breakdown.