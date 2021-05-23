Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Austin County, Brazoria County, Brazoria County, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Fort Bend County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Wharton County, Wharton County
7
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:18 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT, Colorado County, Jackson County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:56 AM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:17 PM CDT, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:23 AM CDT until WED 2:50 PM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Colorado County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Wharton County

Houston water pipes in need of repair, someone's got to pay for it - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston water bills are going to rise

Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about Mayor Turner's recent plea with the city council that water and wastewater rates in Houston are going to have to go up in order to cover the cost of repair and replacement of pipes in the city's water system.

HOUSTON - Watch more What's Your Point discussions

Mayor Sylvester Turner, half persuaded, half demanding City Council get behind the $2 billion rate hike he says will be needed to upgrade the battered infrastructure of Houston’s water system.

A little history,  in 2019, Turner settled a long-running pollution case with the EPA- which had admonished the city for allowing lots of sewage to seep into local lakes, rivers, and streams.

The price tag of the agreement $2 billion worth of mandatory improvements.

The mayor says we have no surplus cash to meet the obligation - so ratepayers  - rich and poor - will have to pony up for the next 15 years.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS