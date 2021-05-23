Houston water pipes in need of repair, someone's got to pay for it - What's Your Point?

" Everything is easy when people don't have to vote for a fee and pay for it. It's all easy then. It's all easy. I wish I could say "voila! It's fixed", but you are going to pay for it. Somebody got to pay for it." — Mayor Sylvester Turner

Mayor Sylvester Turner, half persuaded, half demanding City Council get behind the $2 billion rate hike he says will be needed to upgrade the battered infrastructure of Houston’s water system.

A little history, in 2019, Turner settled a long-running pollution case with the EPA- which had admonished the city for allowing lots of sewage to seep into local lakes, rivers, and streams.

The price tag of the agreement $2 billion worth of mandatory improvements.

The mayor says we have no surplus cash to meet the obligation - so ratepayers - rich and poor - will have to pony up for the next 15 years.

