Houston Mayor Whitmire says if your water bill is grossly over-inflated "ignore it".

Updated  April 7, 2024 11:19am CDT
HOUSTON - Houston Mayor John Whitmire is adamant, " I want to be held accountable. . . . If this plan is not a huge improvement and gets water billing off the news than there is going to be a lot of people looking for work. That's how dead serious I am."

Just short of a hundred days in office - Mayor John Whitmire is attacking our city's water billing debacle with a comprehensive remedy - which includes replacing 125,000 broken "usage sensors" by January - four years ahead of schedule.

Houston mayor propels water billing repair efforts

Mayor John Whitmire is taking decisive action to address Houston's water billing issues.

 In the meantime, impacted residents will be charged a flat rate based on their 36-month water use average....with new household customers paying for 3 thousand gallons per 30-day billing cycle.

The mayor says customers with grossly inflated frightening bills - can simply ignore them.

