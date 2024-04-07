Houston Mayor Whitmire says if your water bill is grossly over-inflated "ignore it".

Houston Mayor John Whitmire is adamant, " I want to be held accountable. . . . If this plan is not a huge improvement and gets water billing off the news than there is going to be a lot of people looking for work. That's how dead serious I am."

Just short of a hundred days in office - Mayor John Whitmire is attacking our city's water billing debacle with a comprehensive remedy - which includes replacing 125,000 broken "usage sensors" by January - four years ahead of schedule.

In the meantime, impacted residents will be charged a flat rate based on their 36-month water use average....with new household customers paying for 3 thousand gallons per 30-day billing cycle.

The mayor says customers with grossly inflated frightening bills - can simply ignore them.

