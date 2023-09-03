Expand / Collapse search

Houston City Council approves additional funding to battle firefighters in court

What's Your Point?
Houston City Council voted to allocate an additional half-million tax dollars for an ongoing legal battle with firefighters who have been without a contract since 2014, even after recent legislative changes granting them the right to arbitration.

With an overwhelming vote by council to spend an additional half million tax dollars continuing the legal battle against Houston firefighters, first responders who haven't had a contract since 2014, and who recently fought all the way to the Texas Supreme Court just to confirm their right to collectively bargain.

 More recently, a nearly unanimous state legislature guaranteed firefighters who can't strike, the right to a speedy arbitration when a deal can't be cut.

 It appears the city is challenging that law as well...much to the disappointment of its sponsor State Senator and mayoral candidate John Whitmire.

 Mayor Sylvester Turner told the council if the firefighters were granted back pay and benefits for each of the years the impasse lingered - it would be a "huge financial obligation for the city". 