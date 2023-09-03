HISD teachers push back on new employment terms- What's Your Point?

Local teachers making news this week, gaining a temporary restraining order against state-controlled Houston ISD and plans by Superintendent Mike Miles to totally re-vamp how educators are evaluated.

The Houston Federation of Teachers claims state law demands that the formulation of teacher appraisal standards must include input from parents and teachers.

· Houston ISD faces legal action from teachers' union over appraisal system

Attorney Chris Trittico says the union acted to make sure any new system is fair.

"Just like they hold us accountable we have a duty to hold them accountable." — Chris Tritico, Houston attorney

Tritico narrowed down the Houston Federation of Teachers lawsuit to. : It's about whether these employees can pay their bills, take care of their families, and have a job next year."

Just the latest controversial chapter in the state take-over which critics continue to call "dictatorial" and "heavy-handed"

