HISD teachers push back on new employment terms- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Legal action taken as Houston educators challenge evaluation changes

Local teachers in Houston have secured a temporary restraining order against the state-controlled Houston ISD amid Superintendent Mike Miles' plans for a complete overhaul of educator evaluations

The Houston Federation of Teachers claims state law demands that the formulation of teacher appraisal standards must include input from parents and teachers.

· Houston ISD faces legal action from teachers' union over appraisal system

 Attorney Chris Trittico says the union acted to make sure any new system is fair.

Tritico narrowed down the Houston Federation of Teachers lawsuit to. : It's about whether these employees can pay their bills, take care of their families, and have a job next year."

Just the latest controversial chapter in the state take-over which critics continue to call "dictatorial" and "heavy-handed" 

