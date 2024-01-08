Expand / Collapse search
1st Black Harvard University president resigns, What's Your Point?

What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Harvard's first black president resigns amid controversy

Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, resigned amid controversy over her handling of anti-Semitism issues and plagiarism accusations, which she denies.

HOUSTON -  This week Claudine Gay, Harvard University's first black president, tendered her resignation following six tumultuous months leading the institution.

 Claudine Gay was among a trio of university presidents criticized for their congressional testimony regarding antisemitism on college campuses - "responses" many viewed as tepid and ambiguous.

 Additional controversy erupted soon after when Gay was accused of plagiarism, as critics highlighted duplicative language in her published papers.

 This week in the New York Times Gay denied lifting the work of other scholars but acknowledged that she -quote-

"Neglected to clearly articulate that calls for the genocide of Jewish people are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Gay's defenders say she was unjustly targeted by conservative activists in attacks that reeked or racism.

What's Your Point? January 7, 2024