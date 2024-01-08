1st Black Harvard University president resigns, What's Your Point?

This week Claudine Gay, Harvard University's first black president, tendered her resignation following six tumultuous months leading the institution.

Claudine Gay was among a trio of university presidents criticized for their congressional testimony regarding antisemitism on college campuses - "responses" many viewed as tepid and ambiguous.

Additional controversy erupted soon after when Gay was accused of plagiarism, as critics highlighted duplicative language in her published papers.

This week in the New York Times Gay denied lifting the work of other scholars but acknowledged that she -quote-

"Neglected to clearly articulate that calls for the genocide of Jewish people are abhorrent and unacceptable."

Gay's defenders say she was unjustly targeted by conservative activists in attacks that reeked or racism.

What's Your Point? January 7, 2024