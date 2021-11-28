Harris County precincts redistricting lines limit Republican resurgence- What's Your Point?

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

In what many see as "turn about fair play" for the Republican election maps drawn in Austin - the Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioners Court has formulated a pretty drastic reconfiguration of the four precincts - new lines aimed at whittling away any Republican chance of resurgence.

Meantime, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is up for re-election, and according to a very reliable source will draw a significant primary opponent before the December 13th filing deadline.

