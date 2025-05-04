Happy Greg Groogan Day! Houston Mayor declares May 4 in honor of FOX 26 political reporter

The Brief The 500th episode of FOX 26's "What's Your Point" aired on Sunday, May 4. Mayor Whitmire was featured in the episode for a one-on-one interview with host Greg Groogan. Greg Groogan Day was declared in honor of this milestone episode and the show's host.



Happy Greg Groogan Day!

FOX 26 political reporter and "What's Your Point" host Greg Groogan has been honored with his own special day in Houston.

The declaration was announced for the 500th episode of "What's Your Point?," FOX 26's weekly program, where Greg brings in a panel to discuss political topics on the local, state, and national levels.

Sunday's episode included a one-on-one interview with Houston Mayor John Whitmire. He spoke to Greg about a proposed pay increase for Houston police and other topics about the city.

At the end of the interview, Mayor Whitmire presented Greg with a declaration for his special day. The mayor says he watches the show every Sunday morning.

"I enjoy the discourse, you pointing out. And your panel, your diverse panel, bring ideas to the city each time I watch your show," said Mayor Whitmire. "I want to recognize your experience. You know, I think experience matters, relationships matter."

Congratulations to Greg Groogan and the "What's Your Point?" team on 500 episodes!

