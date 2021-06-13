Gov. Abbott announces, Texas will build the wall- What's Your Point?

"We are going to do everything we can to secure the border and it begins immediately today." — Gov. Gregg Abbott

Calling the influx of undocumented immigrants "out of control" - Governor Greg Abbott is pledging to pick up where Donald Trump left off by erecting barriers along the border - in essence, building the wall President Joe Biden abandoned.

As first reported by our colleague Bb Price - the Governor is also ordering the arrest and jailing of illegal immigrants on state criminal charges.

Panel - Abbott says he's fully prepared to use every available cell...and construct more if necessary to create the necessary deterrent.



