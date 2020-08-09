Former Vice President Biden leads in several polls, can he win Texas - What's Your Point?

Less than 90 days from the election Joe Biden is doing something no Democrat has done for sloe to a half-century, seriously content for the state of Texas. The former Vice President leads or remains within close striking distance in a half dozen polls. While promising for the Democratic party's nominee Rice political analyst Mark Jones puts the poll numbers in perspective, "When you add in the potential that many Republicans are skeptical of polls, pollsters or anyone in the mainstream media adding in that there may be some shy Trump voters out there, people who don’t want to admit publically that they are voting for Donald Trump all that means is that these polls probably are a best-case" scenario for Joe Biden rather than the middle of the road most objective scenario for both candidates"

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney and FOX 26 legal analyst, Bill King, businessman and columnist,Tomaro Bell Super Neighborhood leader, Tony Diaz, educator and host of Latino Politics and News on KPFT radio join Greg Groogan in a discussion about Joe Biden's chances of winning Texas in November.

