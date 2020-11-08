Expand / Collapse search

Failure to flip the Texas House - What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

The Texas house doesn’t flip

The WYP panel talks about the democratic push to flip the Texas House and why the blue wave failed to win seats in the 2020 election.

HOUSTON - Despite millions of outside dollars, despite the changing Texas demographics and despite the full-time efforts of one Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic quest to gain nine seats was frankly, a dud. As a result, Republicans will still call all the shots in Austin and Bob Bullock will remain the last Democrat to win statewide 26 years ago.   

Texas remains a red state

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Chris Tritico, a senior legal analyst at FOX 26 join Greg Groogan to talk about what the hoped-for "blue wave" fizzled.

