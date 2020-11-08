Failure to flip the Texas House - What's Your Point?

Despite millions of outside dollars, despite the changing Texas demographics and despite the full-time efforts of one Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic quest to gain nine seats was frankly, a dud. As a result, Republicans will still call all the shots in Austin and Bob Bullock will remain the last Democrat to win statewide 26 years ago.

Texas remains a red state

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Carmen Roe, Houston attorney, Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Chris Tritico, a senior legal analyst at FOX 26 join Greg Groogan to talk about what the hoped-for "blue wave" fizzled.

READ MORE You Decide - 2020 Election

WATCH MORE What's Your Point Discussion