Facebook and politics - What's Your Point?

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Janice Evans, media consultant, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, Bill King, businessman and columnist, Carmen Roe, FOX 26 legal analyst and Houston attorney, join Greg Groogan talking about recent announcements from Facebook regarding political ads.



Facebook is trying just two months before the U.S. election to better police political misinformation on its platform, a tacit acknowledgment that the social network is rife with falsehoods that could sway the vote. The company said Thursday it will restrict new political ads in the week before the election and remove posts that convey misinformation about COVID-19 and voting. It will also attach links with official results to posts by candidates and campaigns that prematurely declare victory.

