Down ballot state races, red wave almost guaranteed- What's Your Point?

2022 versus 2018 - perhaps the most consequential difference - the removal of the kind of straight-ticket balloting which delivered extreme electoral coat-tails for democrats in many Texas urban centers.

This midterm - voters must work their way, race-by-race, down a ballot featuring a slate of democrats running state-wide...each hoping to bust a quarter-century losing streak.

Two months and change from election day - none appear within striking distance yet - except for a Democrat for Attorney General Rochelle Garza....just two points back from criminally indicted incumbent ken Paxton.....who by the way was under the same indictment four years ago ...and still won.