Expand / Collapse search

Down ballot state races, red wave almost guaranteed- What's Your Point?

By
Published 
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - 2022 versus 2018 - perhaps the most consequential difference - the removal of the kind of straight-ticket balloting which delivered extreme electoral coat-tails for democrats in many Texas urban centers.

 This midterm - voters must work their way, race-by-race, down a ballot featuring a slate of democrats running state-wide...each hoping to bust a quarter-century losing streak.

 Two months and change from election day - none appear within striking distance yet - except for a Democrat for Attorney General Rochelle Garza....just two points back from criminally indicted incumbent ken Paxton.....who by the way was under the same indictment four years ago ...and still won.

Campaign Funds: Paxton vs. Garza

Panel discusses the down ballot state races and the recent numbers of campaign funds between Paxton and Garza.