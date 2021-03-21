"Innocent until proven guilty."



That said, Houston Texans all-pro quarterback Deshaun Watson can genuinely be described as "embattled" with no fewer than twelve different women alleging sexual misconduct in civil litigation filed by well-known Houston trial attorney TonyBuzbee.

Watson, who has been demanding he be traded for months, has denied wrong doing in each of the incidents involving women hired to deliver massage therapy.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office and HPD both state they have no current investigations involving Watson. The NFL has launched its own investigation.

Host Greg Groogan asks this week's pane; Gary Polland, Tony Diaz, Tomaro Bell, Bill King, and Charles Blain; what do you make of this extraordinary turn of events, occurring "co-incidentally" as Watson threatens a hold-out if the Texans refuse a trade.

