Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
7
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Brazos County
Beach Hazard Statement
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Heat Advisory
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Democratic voters in House District 146 surprised by Simmons response to audience question- What's Your Point?

By
Published  May 26, 2024 12:56pm CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston -  Also, on Tuesday’s run-off ballot - the bitter democratic battle to represent HD 146 here in Houston.

Issue focus changing in House District 146 race ?

Lauren Ashley Simmons currently in a runoff with Texas House District 146 incumbent Shawn Thierry rightly identified transgender medical care as not an issue of concern for most of the residents of the district, however it was touted by some Democrats as the reason she got into the race for the legislative seat.

 I say "bitter" because of the "retribution" component in this race.

 Five-term incumbent Shawn Thierry owns a Democratic voting record beyond reproach - with one notable exception - her decision to vote in favor of limiting gender-altering medication and surgery to Texans over the age of 18.

 For this perceived "betrayal", Thierry faces political "excommunication" by the Democratic Party apparatus and has drawn a well-funded opponent in labor organizer Lauren Ashley Simmons.

 Interestingly, Simmons has steered away from the issue of gender-altering health care, even suggesting - it’s not an issue relevant to the district.

 Have a listen to this post by a Thierry supporter.... of Simmons being asked about the age limit for trans-medical care

 Look, I’ve been doing this awhile and I think it's fair to say that was not anywhere close to a public embrace of providing gender-altering health care - regardless of age.

 According to Simmons - the genesis of this entire primary fight, the issue at its very core - is in her mind "irrelevant".