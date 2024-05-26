Democratic voters in House District 146 surprised by Simmons response to audience question- What's Your Point?

Also, on Tuesday’s run-off ballot - the bitter democratic battle to represent HD 146 here in Houston.

I say "bitter" because of the "retribution" component in this race.

Five-term incumbent Shawn Thierry owns a Democratic voting record beyond reproach - with one notable exception - her decision to vote in favor of limiting gender-altering medication and surgery to Texans over the age of 18.

For this perceived "betrayal", Thierry faces political "excommunication" by the Democratic Party apparatus and has drawn a well-funded opponent in labor organizer Lauren Ashley Simmons.

Interestingly, Simmons has steered away from the issue of gender-altering health care, even suggesting - it’s not an issue relevant to the district.

Have a listen to this post by a Thierry supporter.... of Simmons being asked about the age limit for trans-medical care

Look, I’ve been doing this awhile and I think it's fair to say that was not anywhere close to a public embrace of providing gender-altering health care - regardless of age.

According to Simmons - the genesis of this entire primary fight, the issue at its very core - is in her mind "irrelevant".