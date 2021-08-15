DEA stops tens of millions of opioid doses from hitting the black market - What's Your Point?

"What we are dealing with today is where we cross that line, that threshold from legitimate medical practice to illicit use that only fuels addiction and death" — Erik Smith, DEA Associate Special Agent-in-charge

Maybe we were distracted by the narcotics flooding across our border...or just naive...but there's now evidence that a so-called legitimate pharmaceutical distributor with warehouses in Ft. Bend County allowed tens of millions of opioid doses to seep onto the "black market".

This week in a seizure of historic proportion - the drug enforcement administration confiscated 700 million doses from Woodfield pharma - calling the operation essential to "preserving the health and safety" of a nation enduring a record number of fatal overdoses.



700 million doses amounts to 27 tractor-trailer loads.

Should we be at all surprised that DEA believes "the diversion" of these drugs is a major source of addiction?

FOX 26 Exclusive coverage of Ft. Bend County drug bust