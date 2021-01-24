COVID-19 vaccination distribution in Texas, smart science or discrimination - What's Your Point?

After prioritizing vaccine distribution to lower-income, communities of color, Dallas County leaders have been forced to reel back that policy after state health officials threatened to reduce their allotment.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

A spokesperson for the state health department told the Dallas Morning News, no provider can "exclude large swaths of the population".



Greg Groogan questions this week's panel,Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Antonio Diaz, host of Latino News and Politics (JKPFT), Charles Blain, founder Urban Reform, Bill King, Houston businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader. We all know minority neighborhoods have been hit hardest by COVID-19, but should they be targeted with extra vaccine, or does that amount to reverse discrimination?

Watch more What's Your Point discussions