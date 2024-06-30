The consequence of an immigration process - access to this country to anyone who can cross the border
Houston - A sheriff, a grieving mother and Houston’s mayor.... all still reeling after the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.
Two undocumented grown men from Venezuela have admitted to this despicable act of brutality - luring, binding, sexually assaulting and strangling a defenseless child - and then tossing her lifeless body in the water.
Jocelyn was laid to rest Thursday as her alleged killers now await trial for capital murder.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE
This terrible crime is being widely viewed as "preventable" - the consequence of an immigration process which allows access to this country to anyone who can cross the border - including those with evil intent.