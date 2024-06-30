The consequence of an immigration process - access to this country to anyone who can cross the border

"we don’t need brutal criminals running through our community harming others especially our children." — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

"Wwe all have to follow through and we all need to give their punishment that they deserve because my baby didn't deserve this." — Lexie Nungaray, mother of Jocelyn Nungaray

"Let’s love our children when we get home. Let’s explain to them you are vulnerable when you are on the streets." — Houston Mayor John Whitmire

A sheriff, a grieving mother and Houston’s mayor.... all still reeling after the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

Two undocumented grown men from Venezuela have admitted to this despicable act of brutality - luring, binding, sexually assaulting and strangling a defenseless child - and then tossing her lifeless body in the water.

Jocelyn was laid to rest Thursday as her alleged killers now await trial for capital murder.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

This terrible crime is being widely viewed as "preventable" - the consequence of an immigration process which allows access to this country to anyone who can cross the border - including those with evil intent.