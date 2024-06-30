Expand / Collapse search

The consequence of an immigration process - access to this country to anyone who can cross the border

By
Published  June 30, 2024 12:12pm CDT
What's Your Point?
FOX 26 Houston

Houston -   A sheriff, a grieving mother and Houston’s mayor.... all still reeling after the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

Jocelyn Nungaray's alleged killers await trial

Officials and a grieving community mourn 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, slain by undocumented Venezuelan men, sparking concerns over immigration policies and public safety.

Two undocumented grown men from Venezuela have admitted to this despicable act of brutality - luring, binding, sexually assaulting and strangling a defenseless child - and then tossing her lifeless body in the water.

Jocelyn Nungaray's alleged killers await trial

Officials and a grieving community mourn 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, slain by undocumented Venezuelan men, sparking concerns over immigration policies and public safety.

 Jocelyn was laid to rest Thursday as her alleged killers now await trial for capital murder.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

This terrible crime is being widely viewed as "preventable" - the consequence of an immigration process which allows access to this country to anyone who can cross the border - including those with evil intent.   