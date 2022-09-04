City Council okays housing project despite concerns for residents' health and safety - What's Your Point?

Exactly one week after a controversial housing project for the homeless drew impassioned opposition from every Black member of the Houston city council - the 44 million dollar deal gained approval.

Two major questions loom here - why did a majority of council members agree to do business with the - a management company with both a reputation and a local record of operating as a "slum lord"?

Also, how can anyone with a straight face calculate 330-thousand dollars per efficiency apartment unit as a reasonable deal for taxpayers?

Mayor Sylvester Turner argued that the city had to approve the project or risk losing 18 million dollars in matching funds from the Texas General Land Office.



Apparently, he was persuasive enough to get the votes needed.