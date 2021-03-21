Chief Art Acevedo leaves Houston for Miami - What's Your Point?

Quite possibly the most head-snapping development of the week came from Chief Art Acevedo who announced he was leaving the Houston police department to head a much smaller force in Miami.

"I leave with a great satisfaction in my heart that I've given my best, I've led the best team. It's hard to say goodbye. " — Chief Art Acevedo



Earning high positives in a recent UH Hobby Center poll, Acevedo drew praise for his handling of tensions in the wake of George Floyd's killing, but also criticism for the lingering scandal surrounding the deadly Harding Street drug raid.

Mayor Sylvester Turner wasted little time naming Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner as Acevedo's permanent replacement.

