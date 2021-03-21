Expand / Collapse search

Chief Art Acevedo leaves Houston for Miami - What's Your Point?

Farewell to the Chief, Hail the new

Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo suddenly announced this week, that he would be leaving Houston and going to head up the team in Miami.

Earning high positives in a recent UH Hobby Center poll, Acevedo drew praise for his handling of tensions in the wake of George Floyd's killing, but also criticism for the lingering scandal surrounding the deadly Harding Street drug raid. 
 Mayor Sylvester Turner wasted little time naming Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner as Acevedo's permanent replacement.
 