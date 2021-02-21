Bad weather brings out the best and sometimes the worst in people - What's Your Point?

When the going gets tough, Texans usually get going, and yet the tongue-lashing unleashed by a small-town mayor appears to have crossed a line, even in the "rough-and-ready" Lone Star State.

Crisis brings out the best in some, the worst in others. Case in point- Tim Boyd, up until this week, Mayor of Colorado City situated in the north-central part of our state.

A clearly furious and frustrated Boyd took to Facebook and wrote: "No one owes you or your family anything; nor is it the local governments' responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice!"

Adding -"the city and county, along with power providers or any other service owes you nothing!".

Not long after insisting "lazy folks" don't deserve "a handout", Mayor Boyd voluntarily became "ex-mayor" Boyd.

"This is a classic example of public servants forgetting that they are exactly that servants of the public. They do owe us something, we pay their salaries. We put them in office." — Charles Blain, What's Your Point panelist

This week’s panel, Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Bill King, columnist and Houston businessman, Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Tomaro Bell, Super neighborhood leader, Tony Diaz, host of Latino Politics and News on KPFT radio, sounds off on the subject.

