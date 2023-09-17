Autoworkers strike the "Big Three" - What's Your Point?

Historic.

No, not the Paxton impeachment.

We are moving to another major development - a "strike declaration" by the United Auto Workers Union.

Under the category "go big, or don't go at all" ....the UAW membership is walking out simultaneously on "all three" major American car makers - and that's where the "historic" moniker comes in... Because it's simply never happened before.

This also means we have no idea what kind of impact the strike could have on an economy some believe is sliding into recession.

Critics are blaming President Biden's near-constant union boosting for "fanning the flames" of labor unrest.

First, they deprive us of snappy, fresh writing on the tube...and now the ample supply of F-150's is in peril...what's up with all this union muscle flexing?