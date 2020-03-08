And then there were 2, Bernie versus Biden - What's Your Point?

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman, and columnist; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader, Charles Blain, Urban Reform; and Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host, joins host Greg Groogan to talk about the outcome of the Democratic presidential primaries held on Super Tuesday.

WASHINGTON - A resurgent Joe Biden scored victories from Texas to Massachusetts on Super Tuesday, revitalizing a presidential bid that was teetering on the edge of disaster just days earlier. The former vice president was declared the winner of his 10th Super Tuesday state, Maine, by Wednesday afternoon.

And as candidates dropped out of the race Biden also picked up endorsements, including Kamala Harris on Sunday morning.

"One of the things that we need right now is we need a leader who really does care about the people and who can, therefore, unify the people. And I believe Joe can do that." — Kamala Harris

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner now endorses Biden