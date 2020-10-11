Abbott says bars can open to 50% unless county judges veto expanded opening- What's Your Point?

This week Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced bars here in the Lone Star state could re-open as soon as October 14th at 50% capacity, but the governor's announcement left veto power in the hands of individual counties. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo immediately exercised along with chief executives in nearly all the state's most populous counties. Speaking to the Texas Tribune, the president of the Texas Bar and Night club Alliance aid, Governor Abbott has essentially "passed the buck."

This week's panel Tony Diaz, host Latino Politics and News on KPFT radio, Bill King businessman and columnist, Tomaro Bell, neighborhood leader, Kathleen McKinley, conservative blogger and Bob Price, Breitbart Texas join Greg Groogan to talk about the reopening of Texas.

