A COVID-19 vaccine by November - What's Your Point?

This week's panel; Bob Price, Associate Editor Breitbart Texas, Janice Evans, media consultant, Tomaro Bell, Super Neighborhood leader, Bill King, businessman and columnist, Carmen Roe, FOX 26 legal analyst and Houston attorney, join Greg Groogan to discuss the announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine being available as early as late October and the effect on the 2020 election in November.

LOS ANGELES - AP - September 5, 2020 Public health departments, which have struggled for months to test and trace everyone exposed to the novel coronavirus, are now being told to prepare to distribute COVID-19 vaccines as early as Nov. 1.

In a four-page memo this summer, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told health departments across the country to draft vaccination plans by Oct. 1 “to coincide with the earliest possible release of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The CDC’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield, also wrote to governors last week about the urgent need to have vaccine distribution sites up and running by Nov. 1. Redfield asked governors to expedite the process for setting up these facilities.

