A brutal week for Houston's outgoing mayor - What's Your Point?

A brutal week for outgoing mayor Sylvester Turner.

Exhibit A - the revelation that the mayor attempted to stick the taxpayer-funded Houston First Corporation with the $124, 000 cost of his "legacy" book.

Our own Fox 26 contributor Bill King caught wind of what he described as a "vanity" volume.... And raised a very big, very public "red flag"

"This has just nothing to do with the city. This has nothing to do with Houston first. This is a personal project from him." — Bill King,, Houston businessman, columnist, FOX 26 contributor,

Less than 24 hours later and Houston First Chairman David Minceburg announced the organization would not pay for the book - in large part, because funds raised for the "state of the city" tribute luncheon had run dry.

Which leads us to - "exhibit B" - Turner's openly hostile and unhinged treatment of investigative reporter Amy Davis.

" . . . and I want you to know you are not going to get away with this - you are rude!" — Sylvester Turner, Houston Mayor

I respect my colleague Amy Davis. She has always practiced journalism with integrity and courage....consistently unafraid to ask tough, but fair questions.

This exchange did not reflect well on the mayor.