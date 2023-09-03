774 New Texas laws in effect but some are tied up in court cases - What's Your Point?
Houston - State Senator Paul Bettencourt trumpeting Senate Bill 1750 - one of more than 700 measures passed by the legislature which went into effect this past Friday.
SB-1750 eliminates the appointed position of election administrator in Harris County and returns the job to directly elected leaders, namely the County Clerk and the Tax Assessor.
774 Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1, here's a few; some bills blocked
Not all legislation "green-lighted" by lawmakers avoided court challenge - in fact, HB 2127 the so-called "Death Star" preemption bill limiting local governmental; power, and the ban on children attending sexually explicit drag shows are still under legal attack...and at least somewhat in limbo.