4 years after Harvey are we more prepared - What's Your Point?

Clearly, I remember what I was doing four years ago - and I suspect most of you remember where you were as well.

Over the course of five days - Hurricane Harvey dropped more than 45 inches of rain, swamping 70 percent of Harris County with at least a foot and a half of water.

By one estimate, Harvey unloaded more than 30 trillion gallons on east Texas alone.

Homes and businesses were destroyed, millions of lives were disrupted in a catastrophe that would join Katrina atop the list of costliest natural disasters in American history.



In the months and years which followed billions of local and federal dollars were appropriated to make our community "more resilient".



In regard to this very complex problem, I have a simple question - are we "better protected"?