2 accusers step forward but should their identity be protected - What's Your Point?

The ongoing sexual harassment and assault allegations aimed at Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson took a turn this week with two accusers stepping forward and revealing their identities.

Watson’s lawyers have demanded the names of the remaining 20 women suing their client, who contends he's done nothing wrong and that all interactions were consensual.

Judges have thus far granted that request in at least13 of the cases.



Greg Groogan asks this week’s panel: Charles Blain, founder of Urban Reform, Jessica Colon, Republican strategist, Chau Nguyen, social worker Houston Area Women’s Center, Bill King Houston businessman and columnist, Chris Tritico, Fox 26 senior legal analyst; given the sexual nature of these civil claims and the possibility that these women could later be designated "crime victims" are you "okay" with their identities being revealed?



