$100 million to be spent on housing for homeless
HOUSTON - $100 million dollars.
It’s a very big number.....and it happens to be the amount of public funds Mayor Sylvester Turner and County Judge Lina Hidalgo say they've committed to reducing homelessness.
A centerpiece of the plan is the conversion of a city-owned building into a transitional shelter to get folks off the street - and eventually into permanent housing.
Mayor Turner announces $100 million initiative to end homelessness
That project has drawn some protest from some in the 5th ward who say the so-called "navigation center" will cause problems in a community already facing too many challenges.
