The start of Spring is Monday, March 20. This date marks the "spring equinox" in the Northern Hemisphere.

Many have inquired about the start of the season as cooler air makes its way back around.

Spring might not officially begin until March 20 with the vernal equinox , but meteorologists and climatologists actually consider March 1 the beginning of spring .

This is because the astronomical seasons are based on the Earth’s position relative to the sun, while "meteorological" or "climatological" seasons are divided into three-month periods based on the temperatures that would be expected during each season.

The season goes until June 21. That's when summer begins.