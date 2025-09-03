Tropical wave in Atlantic could become tropical storm: path, tracker, radar

The Brief The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical wave in the Atlantic that could soon become Tropical Storm Gabrielle. According to FOX 26 Weather Team, the wave is thousands of miles from Texas and is not likely to affect the Gulf, but will eventually be something for the East Coast to watch. Hurricane Lorena in the Pacific will bring rain and wind to western Mexico. A portion of Texas could get a shot of rain from the storm's remnants this weekend.



Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority is keeping an eye on two tropical systems: one in the Pacific and the other in the Atlantic.

Tracking Hurricane Lorena

What we know:

Hurricane Lorena in the Pacific is going to bring wind and rain to western Mexico on Wednesday. The hurricane continues to strengthen and with it comes heavy rainfall and life-threatening flash flooding expected to spread northeast across Baja California Sur.

The National Hurricane Center says a Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for West Coast of Baja California Sur from Santa Fe to Punta Abreojos.

Local perspective:

A long stretch of land from far southern California through southern Arizona, New Mexico and Texas could get a shot of rain from the storm's remnants this weekend.

Some of its moisture could increase Texas rain this weekend. The long-term forecast is not certain, but in the Houston-area, we can expect an increase in rain Sunday and Monday.

Tropical wave in the Atlantic

What we know:

In the Atlantic, the next tropical storm could form this week very far from Texas in the middle of the ocean, and we'll monitor it for any surprises, but it doesn't look like a threat for now.

The tropical wave has a good chance of becoming Tropical Storm Gabrielle. It is many thousands of miles from Texas and is not likely to affect the Gulf, but will eventually be something for the East Coast to watch.

It is currently located over the eastern tropical Atlantic a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde islands and continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

The wave is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic into early next week.